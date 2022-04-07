Doctors don’t take Oz seriously, nor should Pennsylvania voters

One of the more famous residents of New Jersey’s Cliffside Park is a celebrity TV doctor Mehmet Ozu, Dr. Oz is a candidate for the US Senate in Pennsylvania.

I used to live in Cliffside Park with my daughter’s family, even though it was in the rented district lower than Dr. Oz’s mansion, while moving back and forth to work in New York.

So, Dr. Oz and I have many things in common. We are both doctors. We both work in New York. We both spend a lot of time at Cliffside Park.

There are also several differences: I’m not suddenly claiming I’m a Pennsylvania resident to run for the U.S. Senate, I care for children with cancer and not trained as a cardiac surgeon, and Dr. Contrary to that, no one has shown evidence that I do not believe…