Doctors shed light on people most at risk from rhinovirus

The Belfast respiratory specialist has said that people with untreated asthma, COPD or impaired immunity are at highest risk of becoming ill with rhinovirus.

Dr Joe Kidney, a leading respiratory physician at the Belfast Trust, outlines those who are most at risk of becoming ill as a result of rhinovirus, which usually develops into a common cold in people.

This comes as the health department has asked people who are experiencing symptoms of rhinovirus, to stay at home and isolate, even if they have tested negative for Covid.

Dr Kidney said that most people who are infected with rhinovirus only experience cold symptoms, although there are certain groups who are at higher risk of contracting the rhinovirus.