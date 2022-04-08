Dodgers boss Mark Walter joins Todd Boehley-led bid to buy Chelsea

Add Los Angeles Dodgers principal owner Mark Walter to the list of heavy hitters, including a number of Major League Baseball players, who are trying to buy Chelsea Football Club.

According to a source familiar with the bidding process, Walter is joining the bidding led by Todd Boehley, one of his partners in the Dodgers’ Guggenheim ownership. The group is one of four that want to buy Chelsea from Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich, sanctioned by the British government in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Ricketts family, who owns the Chicago Cubs, are also among the bidders, as is David Blitzer, the pending minority owner of the Cleveland Guardians. Blitzer’s firm, Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, owns the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers and NHL…