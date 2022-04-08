Dodgers chase milestone in 2022, again led by Kershaw by Carrie Osborne | April, 2022

Clayton Kershaw (Photo by John Sooh/Los Angeles Dodgers)

by Carrie Osborne

Since 1979, Don Sutton has been the Dodgers King of the Ks. That season, Sutton passed Hall of Famer Don Drysdale for the Dodgers’ career strikeout mark.

Forty-three years later, Clayton Kershaw is on the verge of taking the crown.

Kershaw entered the 2022 season in 26 strikeouts behind Sutton’s Dodgers career strikeout record of 2,696. It is one of the few milestones Dodgers players will reach in 2022.

Kershaw is also within reach of another milestone – 200 career wins. He entered 2022 with 185 career wins. If he is able to reach the 200-win mark this season, he will become the 11th pitcher to win 200 games and dismiss at least 2,500 batsmen with the same team.

Kershaw in fourth place in Dodger…