Dodgers Drop Opening Series Rubber Match Vs. of rocks

The Los Angeles Dodgers did poorly all-around as they dropped their opening series rubber match against the Colorado Rockies 9-4.

Julio Uriás struggled with the same issues that plagued him in Spring Training as he lacked command and velocity to allow six runs (three earned) in just two-plus innings, well below his previous season’s average.

In the first innings, the Rockies scored two runs when Chris Taylor was unable to field a fly ball while battling the wind and the sun. The play was originally called a double reign for Ryan McMahon, but was later corrected for an error.

The Rockies then added another one on an RBI single from Randall Grichuk to make it 3-0.

Uriyas continued to pitch in the third inning, but that’s when things really started to go…