Dodgers: Longtime LA GM Officially Retired from Baseball – Inside the Dodgers

The Dodgers franchise has a history of recognizing the people who helped make the organization a better place. Often, former players and coaches are brought back for television or radio jobs. Some baseball retirees join the front office or as consultants.

Former general manager Ned Colletti is no exception. Colletti served as the Dodgers’ general manager from late 2005 to late 2014. Coletti was a big reason the Dodgers were able to pull off the blockbuster business in 2012 with the Red Sox that brought Adrian Gonzalez to Los Angeles.

However, he is known to have another big business deal with Boston. Colletti was also in the big chair when LA decided to acquire Manny Ramirez in a massive three-team trade.

Yesterday, the former general manager announced…