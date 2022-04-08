Dodgers news: Cody Bellinger in Dairy Queen commercials, Walker Buehler for BMW

Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger is one of four major league players to be featured in television, digital media, social media and in-restaurant advertising as part of the Dairy Queen campaign with MLB.

Bellinger and Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. were added to promotions for the Dairy Queen All-Star Summer Blizzard Treat later this summer, naming Blizzard “the official treat for MLB.” Earlier commercials would include Bryce Harper and Tim Anderson in commercials for DQ’s signature Stackburgers.

As you can imagine, Online reaction to the news of two California players – one of which hit .165/.240/.302 last season, and the other was out for three months this season after a motorcycle accident – was measured and rational, and certainly in “Cry…” Wasn’t soul crushing.