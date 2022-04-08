Dodgers sign Tree Turner, Julio Urius and Caleb Ferguson to avoid arbitration for 2022

The Los Angeles Dodgers signed Tree Turner, Julio Urius and Caleb Ferguson to avoid arbitration with each for the 2022 regular season. Cody Bellinger and the Dodgers had a relationship before the MLB lockout.

All four players were signed to one-year contracts. Turner reportedly agreed to a salary of $21 million, with Bellinger getting $17 million, Uriahs $8 million, and Ferguson $762,500.

Turner exceeded the salary projection by MLB trade rumors ($19.8 million), so did Bellinger ($16.1 million) despite his down season, and Ferguson ($700,000) as he recovered from Tommy John surgery. Tries to avoid all the disappearances during 2021. Ureas shied away from his salary projection ($8.8 million).

