The Los Angeles Dodgers signed Tree Turner, Julio Urius and Caleb Ferguson to avoid arbitration with each for the 2022 regular season. Cody Bellinger and the Dodgers had a relationship before the MLB lockout.

All four players were signed to one-year contracts. Turner reportedly agreed to a salary of $21 million, with Bellinger getting $17 million, Uriahs $8 million, and Ferguson $762,500.

Turner exceeded the salary projection by MLB trade rumors ($19.8 million), so did Bellinger ($16.1 million) despite his down season, and Ferguson ($700,000) as he recovered from Tommy John surgery. Tries to avoid all the disappearances during 2021. Ureas shied away from his salary projection ($8.8 million).

Turner is on track to reach free agency after the 2022 season. The…