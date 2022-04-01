Dodgers trade AJ Pollock to White Sox for Craig Kimbrel

11:32 am: Both the teams have announced the trade.

11:11 am: Dodgers and White Sox in agreement on outfielder sending trade AJ Pollock to Chicago for a reliever craig kimbrelMLB.com’s Mark Feinsand reports (twitter link,

It is quite an astonishing blockbuster involving two high-profile and high-paid giants. Pollock is earning $10MM this season and has at least $5MM buyouts outstanding on the $10MM player option for the 2023 season. Kimbrel, meanwhile, is slated to earn $16MM this coming season when the ChiSox picked up the 2022 club option despite a poor showing after the trade that sent him south from Chicago’s north side last summer .

ESPN’s Jeff Passon tweeted that no money in the deal is turning up, which means the Dodgers are…