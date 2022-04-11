Dodgers vs Rockies – Game Preview – April 10, 2022

DENVER — — Trivia question stunned Bud Black: Who was the opposing team’s center fielder when he scored his first win as a major league manager in 2007?

Answer: None other than good friend and Dodgers manager Dave Roberts.

“I didn’t know that,” said Black.

Understood. He had won long ago.

CJ Cron drilled a two-run homer in the afternoon when strong wind made the flyball an adventure, and the Colorado Rockies beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 9-4 on Sunday to give Black their 1,000th win as bench boss.

Black became the 66th captain to reach this milestone. He improved to 351-360 with Colorado after going 649-713 with San Diego from 2007–15.

His first managerial win was with the Padres on April 3, 2007 against the San Francisco Giants, who had Roberts…