Does a girl want to see these iconic films of the 2000s again – TMT Daily

The 2000s was truly an era to remember as it relates to iconic films. Over this ten-year period, we released a number of films, including one that has a special place in our collection, including Lord of the Rings Trilogy, most Harry potter Movies, Avatar, Anchorman, Legally Blonde, Dark Knight, And bring it on – No @ We.

However, what about some of the other iconic films of the 2000s that they don’t quite deserve? We think there are a lot of hidden gems within the Walmart bargaining bin of 2000s movies that deserve love. So, why not take this time to give a shout out to some of our favorite movies of the 2000s. They may not feature Frodo or Harry, but they will bring a kind smile to your face.

Here are some movies from the 2000s that you should add to your queue if you get a chance.

gangs of New York

While it’s easy to get carried away by all the directors Martin Scorsese The iconic crime and mob drama, you just have to check out the 2002 period epic The Gangs of New York, Who tells the story of New York of 1862, Bill Butcher as a youth, a political aristocrat who murdered his father

The film features an all-star cast that includes Leonardo DiCaprio, Daniel Day-Lewis, Cameron Diaz, Liam Neeson, and more. Make it your next July outpost!

Prestige

Christopher Nolan, In our opinion, the one who has made a bad film so far is best known for his work Start, Memento, And his Dark night Trilogy. However, here is a 2006 gem that many fans of this visionary director missed.

PrestigeStarring Hugh Jackman and Christian Bale, tells the story of two wizards who once had friends who now became bitter rivals, constantly battling in magical warfare to prove who is truly the best at their craft. The film also offers viewers a surprising twist which, like most magic, you have to see to believe.

Prestige Also stars Michael Caine, Scarlett Johansson, Andy Serkis and David Bowie.

Stardust

This 2007 photo finally gave fans the Princess Bride– A new generation of film choice. . . Only the majority of people chose not to watch it. It is a shameful thing.

Stardust, Which had the potential to be one Fantasy classic for ages, Tells the dark tale of Tristan (Charlie Cox), who must venture into the kingdom of Stormhold to reclaim a fallen star (Claire Danes) for his spoiled love (Sianna Miller). The film also has the talents of some other Hollywood veterans such as Robert De Niro and Michelle Fifer.

kiss Kiss Bang Bang

No doubt on the list of many “Understanding films of the 2000s”, Shane Black is a 2005 action comedy kiss Kiss Bang Bang, Well Kilmer and Robert Downey Jr. Mind You, the film was pre-iron Man, Which means it should be better suited “RDJ’s comeback film”, As Downey Jr. Fast delivery of fast communication in kiss Kiss Bang Bang This proves how special a man is.

The film is about a crook (Downey Jr.) who gets mixed up in a Hollywood murder plot, paired with an almost rough private eye (Kilmer). The film honors the film noir trope of old, serving Shane Black’s witty dialogue and popcorn action.

what a Girl Wants

what a Girl Wants Is a classic 2003 romance comedy with a fresh appearance in her Nickelodeon run Amanda Bynes. In the film, she plays an American teenager who flees a plane to England with the intention of finding her father. . . The one he never got. Twist? The father he is seeking (Colin Firth) is a god, as well as a member of the British upper class.

The film also has the acting talents of Kelly Preston, Oliver James and Jonathan Preece.

