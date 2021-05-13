ENTERTAINMENT

Does breaking the drug of 500mg in between make it 250mg? Learn here

At this time, the second wave of Corona has worsened the condition of the country. People are getting vaccinated to avoid infection and are also taking many medicines. But many times when doctors recommend us to take 250mg medicine and we do not get that medicine, then we bring 500mg medicine and break it in half, so can 500mg medicine be broken by half and eat 250mg Does it happen?

Doctors also sometimes break a medicine in half, but can they do it with every medicine, or are there only a few selected drugs that can be broken in between?

Only such tablets can be eaten by breaking
According to media reports, only the medicines between which the line is made can be eaten in half and are called ‘score tablets’.

Only such tablets can not be eaten by breaking
Experts and doctors say that those tablets that do not have a line cannot be eaten by breaking them in half. There is a layer on such medicines, which after breakdown, are unable to do their work. This means that it will not benefit completely. Capsules are also divided into two parts, but you cannot break them in the middle.

