Does Chet Hanks’s “White Boy Summer” include abusing his girlfriend? – Film TMT

Chet Hanks’s ex-girlfriend has formally filed a civil lawsuit in opposition to the actor & rapper over alleged abuse, only a month after Hanks himself sued his ex for theft. Chet Hanks, Mr. “White Boy Summer season” himself is being accused of bodily abuse, together with assault, abuse, and intentional infliction of emotional misery, and is dealing with a one-million-dollar lawsuit due to it. However did he do it?

Chet Hanks, who many acknowledge because the son of Tom Hanks, was served his papers on Tuesday, claiming that the thirty-year-old was answerable for a slew of inappropriate actions in opposition to his former girlfriend, Kiana Parker. The irony of all of it is that Hanks truly sued Parker final month for comparable accusations, together with theft, conversion, and battery. Any individual name Britney Spears as a result of this relationship feels “Poisonous”.

Folks journal, who obtained the civil lawsuit, failed to gather a remark by Chet Hanks’s authorized staff. Nonetheless, in an announcement given to The TMT Beast, Hanks’s lawyer, Marty Singer, mentioned “We think about the claims filed by Kiana Parker to be a shakedown… Her claims are utterly false, fabricated and fictional.” So, what is that this all about? And, if true, what’s going to come of Chet Hanks and his ex-girlfriend?

The allegations

D’Angelo Lowe and Kevin Murray, presently representing Parker, did provide a press convention of their very own outdoors of the Fort Bend County Justice Heart in Texas and touched on how Hanks was each a “clear and current hazard” to Kiana Parker. “That is about violence throughout the confines of a relationship between a person and a girl, a person who mentally and bodily and psychologically battered Kiana Parker,” mentioned Murray.

In 2020, Parker claims that each she and Chet Hanks have been in New Orleans the place the rapper was filming a bit on Showtime’s Your Honor when the 2 fell into an argument. Allegedly, Hanks grabbed Parker by her arms and demanded that the 2 return to his lodge room. Within the room, Parker claims that Hanks turned each aggressive & hostile, and began to shove her whereas verbally abusing her.

Parker continued to elucidate how as soon as she tried to depart the lodge room, Chet Hanks “threw a bottle at me”, persevering with to seize her in order that she wouldn’t depart the room. Parker additionally disclosed one other 2020 incident in Texas through which she remembers Hanks threatening to shoot her.

It will get uglier

In Parker’s affidavit, she discloses how she feared for the lives of her two twin sons and really stored them at her mom’s whereas she hid Hanks’s gun in order that he couldn’t discover it. She was lastly in a position to persuade Hanks to interrupt up someday after, giving her time to pack a couple of of her issues earlier than needing to return to gather the final bit of private objects.

Nonetheless, upon return Parker claims that Hanks turned “extraordinarily aggressive”, following her across the dwelling and even going so far as to threaten her in a “hostile method”, even approaching her with a knife earlier than she was in a position to safe a kitchen pot and swing it in entrance of him earlier than speeding out of the home, in response to the lawsuit. Parker’s lawyer provided the next soliloquy:

“If this have been a Black man that dedicated these identical violent acts in the direction of a white lady or a Black lady, for that matter, Chet Hanks would’ve been charged proper now. As an alternative, he has not been charged and has made a mockery of Black girls within the legal justice system by proclaiming that it’s going to be a ‘white boy summer season’ and a ‘Black queen summer season’ whereas realizing he mentally and bodily abused a Black queen.”

What do you make of this loopy story? If true, how do you suppose Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson really feel as dad and mom? Is it doubtless that Chet Hanks ever finds one other girlfriend once more after this wild story? Remark under and tell us your ideas.