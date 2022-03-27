Does converting time really save energy?

This weekend is already the last of the month of March, which is the time of change in Belgium. Two o’clock tonight will actually be three o’clock. So it will take one hour less sleep. This practice, which should disappear, was started 45 years ago with the aim of saving money. But do they really lower energy bills? It seems that this is not the case today.

Belgium is a small hot spot as seen from the sky. But if you get closer, Brussels looks like this: below ground, a mighty light illuminates the highways all night long.

In the 1970s, the oil crisis prompted states to save money. Shifting one hour in summer brings us closer to the natural direction of the Sun. And we reduce the use of artificial lighting.

“We never really knew whether it worked or not. We think there were …