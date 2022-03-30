Does Phil Collins say goodbye to the stage? His daughter Lily’s emotional message and what he said about the end of Genesis

Phil Collins seems to have said goodbye to the stage, They didn’t confirm it, no, but they did give concrete indications that the conclusion of the Genesis tour could be the last of not only the group’s career, but their own.

On Saturday, in London, the musician gave his last concert with Mike Rutherford and Tony Banks, his partners in the famous British band Genesis. That in the first era Peter knew to go under the leadership of Gabriel.

The singer, who has been battling health issues for some years that have prevented her from moving normally, performed the final show at London’s O2 Arena. Genesis Reunion TourThe Last Domino?, and revealed that it would be the last show for the group, and probably for him as well.

