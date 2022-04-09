Does Samuel die in Elite? Season 5 Flash-Forward Explained

Warning! Major spoilers ahead for the Elite

Welcomes fans back to the scandalous and exclusive world of Netflix Elite. After the jaw-dropping Season 4 finale, the Spanish drama is back, and we beg the question: Does Samuel die in the Elite?

In its five-season run, Elite never fails to surprise fans with the twists and turns that take on the lives of these high-school students. Season 4 ended with the murder of Armando de la Osa, who was chasing Mencia.

While his body was still missing at the end of Season 4, the police began asking questions and the gang had to scramble to expose the killer.

But does Samuel die? Season 5 teased fans with a flash-forward of a figure lying in a pool, does this mean he’s dead?