Does WWE see AEW as Competition? WWE executive answers | The SportsRush

Does WWE see AEW as Competition

Does WWE see AEW as Competition? The young promotion has sprung up as an alternative to the wrestling giants in the United States.

Several wrestling companies have birthed since the fall of WCW. None however, have managed to make the WWE take note of them. TNA tried for a while and even attempted to take the fight head on by moving to Monday but left with their tail between their legs.

Also read: Karrion Kross overcomes Finn Balor to become two time NXT Champion at TakeOver: Stand and Deliver

In recent years, All Elite Wrestling or AEW, have emerged as the most notable challenger to WWE. Their flagship show Dynamite, runs on the same night as NXT. Despite NXT having years of viewership and loyalty behind them though, the Tony Khan led promotion has come out on top in the ratings wars most night.

Does WWE see AEW as Competition?

CNBC recently spoke with several WWE executives. A lot was discussed including the future of the company and its recent move to Peacock. Interestingly, one of the topics brought up was the rise of AEW. When asked if the WWE saw the young promotion as competition, WWE’s Chief Financial Officer Kristina Salen stated that they weren’t concered with it.

She added that AEW was actually in competion with their developmental brand, NXT and WWE paid more attention to the World Series and if it was going up against RAW, WWE’s flagship show.

“We’ve always had competition, it’s part of the game. Internally, we pay much closer attention to a Game 7 of the World Series and if Raw is going up against it.”

NXT will move to Tuesday Nights from next week onwards. This will bring the shortlived Wednesday night Wars to an end. This may prove to be beneficial to both companies over time. With the fans no longer having to choose between watching one or the other, it is likely that both shows will enjoy an increase in viewers in the coming weeks.

