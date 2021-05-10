Dogecoin – Daily Tech Analysis – May 10th, 2021 – FX Empire

Falling short of the first major resistance level at $0.7206, Dogecoin tumbled to a mid-day intraday low $0.4210.

Dogecoin fell through the first major support level at $0.5759 and the second major support level at $0.5146.

More significantly, Dogecoin also fell through the 23.6% FIB of $0.5691 and the 38.2% FIB of $0.4618.

Finding afternoon support, however, Dogecoin broke back through the support levels and the 38.2% FIB and the 23.6% FIB to revisit $0.59 levels.

A bearish end to the day saw Dogecoin fall back through the first major support level to end the day at sub-$0.5720 levels.

At the time of writing, Dogecoin was down by 2.85% to $0.5550. A mixed start to the day saw Dogecoin rise to an early morning high $0.5728 before falling to a low $0.5483.

While leaving the major support and resistance levels untested early on, Dogecoin fell back through the 23.6% FIB of $0.5691.