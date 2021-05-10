LATEST

Dogecoin – Daily Tech Analysis – May 10th, 2021 – FX Empire

Dogecoin

Dogecoin slid by 10.34% on Sunday. Following on from a 7.76% decline on Saturday, Dogecoin ended the week up by 52.65% to $0.5713.

A bullish start to the day saw Dogecoin rise to an early morning intraday high $0.7027 before hitting reverse.

Falling short of the first major resistance level at $0.7206, Dogecoin tumbled to a mid-day intraday low $0.4210.

Dogecoin fell through the first major support level at $0.5759 and the second major support level at $0.5146.

More significantly, Dogecoin also fell through the 23.6% FIB of $0.5691 and the 38.2% FIB of $0.4618.

Finding afternoon support, however, Dogecoin broke back through the support levels and the 38.2% FIB and the 23.6% FIB to revisit $0.59 levels.

A bearish end to the day saw Dogecoin fall back through the first major support level to end the day at sub-$0.5720 levels.

At the time of writing, Dogecoin was down by 2.85% to $0.5550. A mixed start to the day saw Dogecoin rise to an early morning high $0.5728 before falling to a low $0.5483.

While leaving the major support and resistance levels untested early on, Dogecoin fell back through the 23.6% FIB of $0.5691.

For the day ahead

Dogecoin would need to move back through the 23.6% FIB and the $0.5650 pivot to bring the first major resistance level at $0.7090 into play.

Support from the broader market would be needed, however, for Dogecoin to break out from $0.65 levels.

Barring an extended crypto rally, the first major resistance level and Sunday’s high $0.7027 would likely cap any upside.

In the event of another breakout, Dogecoin could test resistance at $0.80. The second major resistance level sits at $0.8467.

Failure to move back through the 23.6% FIB and the $0.5650 pivot would bring the 38.2% FIB of $0.4618 and the first major support level at $0.4273 into play.

Barring another extended sell-off, however, Dogecoin should steer clear of sub-$0.40 levels. The second major support level sits at $0.2833.

Looking at the Technical Indicators

First Major Support Level: $0.4273

Pivot Level: $0.5650

First Major Resistance Level: $0.7090

23.6% FIB Retracement Level: $0.5691

38.2% FIB Retracement Level: $0.4618

62% FIB Retracement Level: $0.2882

Please let us know what you think in the comments below.

Thanks, Bob

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

71
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
50
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
36
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
27
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
21
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
20
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
19
ENTERTAINMENT

One Piece Chapter 1012 Spoilers Reddit Release Date and Time
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
19
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
19
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB
19
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top