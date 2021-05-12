Dogecoin – Daily Tech Analysis – May 12th, 2021 – FX Empire

Steering clear of the first major support level at $0.3903, Dogecoin rallied to a late morning intraday high $0.5481.

Dogecoin broke back through the 38.2% FIB of $0.4618 and broke through the first major resistance level at $0.5421.

Falling short of $0.55 levels, Dogecoin fell back through the first major resistance level to $0.47 levels before finding support.

Steering clear of the 38.2% FIB, Dogecoin briefly revisited $0.51 levels before ending the day at sub-$0.50 levels.

At the time of writing, Dogecoin was flat at $0.4941 A mixed start to the day saw Dogecoin fall to an early morning low $0.4809 before rising to a high $0.4979.

Dogecoin left the major support and resistance levels untested early on.