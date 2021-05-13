Dogecoin – Daily Tech Analysis – May 13th, 2021 – FX Empire

Falling short of the first major resistance level at $0.5470, Dogecoin slid to a late intraday low $0.3800.

Dogecoin fell through the first major support level at $0.4423 and the 38.2% FIB of $0.4618.

The extended sell-off also saw Dogecoin fall through the second major support level at $0.3905 before ending the day at $0.3909.

At the time of writing, Dogecoin was up by 11.06% to $0.4341. A mixed start to the day saw Dogecoin fall to an early morning low $0.3503 before rising to a high $0.4363.

Dogecoin left the major support and resistance levels untested early on.