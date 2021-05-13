Dogecoin – Daily Tech Analysis – May 13th, 2021 – FX Empire

LATEST

Dogecoin – Daily Tech Analysis – May 13th, 2021

Dogecoin

Dogecoin tumbled by 20.89% on Wednesday. Reversing a 9.61% gain from Tuesday, Dogecoin ended the day at $0.3909.

A mixed start to the day saw Dogecoin rise to an early morning intraday high $0.5229 before hitting reverse.

Falling short of the first major resistance level at $0.5470, Dogecoin slid to a late intraday low $0.3800.

Dogecoin fell through the first major support level at $0.4423 and the 38.2% FIB of $0.4618.

The extended sell-off also saw Dogecoin fall through the second major support level at $0.3905 before ending the day at $0.3909.

At the time of writing, Dogecoin was up by 11.06% to $0.4341. A mixed start to the day saw Dogecoin fall to an early morning low $0.3503 before rising to a high $0.4363.

Dogecoin left the major support and resistance levels untested early on.

For the day ahead

Dogecoin would need to avoid a fall back through the $0.4313 pivot to bring the 38.2% FIB of $0.4618 and the first major resistance level at $0.4825 into play.

Support from the broader market would be needed, however, for Dogecoin to break out from $0.45 levels.

Barring an extended crypto rally, the first major resistance level and resistance at $0.50 would likely cap any upside.

In the event of another breakout, Dogecoin could test resistance at the 23.6% FIB of $0.5691 and the second major resistance level at $0.5742.

Failure to avoid a fall back through the $0.4313 pivot would bring the first major support level at $0.3396 into play.

Barring another extended sell-off, however, Dogecoin should steer clear of sub-$0.30 levels. The second major support level sits at $0.2884.

Looking at the Technical Indicators

First Major Support Level: $0.3396

Pivot Level: $0.4313

First Major Resistance Level: $0.4825

23.6% FIB Retracement Level: $0.5691

38.2% FIB Retracement Level: $0.4618

62% FIB Retracement Level: $0.2882

Thanks, Bob

