Dogecoin – Daily Tech Analysis – May 14th, 2021 – FX Empire

Steering clear of the first major support level at $0.3396, Dogecoin rallied to a late intraday high $0.5200.

Dogecoin broke through the 38.2% FIB of $0.4618 and the first major resistance level at $0.4825.

In spite of a pullback to sub-$0.50 levels late in the day, Dogecoin avoided a fall back through the first major resistance level.

At the time of writing, Dogecoin was down by 1.84% to $0.4805. A mixed start to the day saw Dogecoin rise to an early morning high $0.5048 before falling to a low $0.4649.

Dogecoin left the major support and resistance levels untested early on.