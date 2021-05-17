Dogecoin – Daily Tech Analysis – May 17th, 2021 – FX Empire

For the day ahead

Dogecoin would need to avoid a fall back through the $0.5045 pivot to bring the first major resistance level at $0.5588 and the 23.6% FIB of $0.5691 into play.

Support from the broader market would be needed, however, for Dogecoin to break back through to $0.55 levels.

Barring an extended crypto rally, the first major resistance level and 23.6% FIB would likely cap any upside.

In the event of another breakout, Dogecoin could test resistance at $0.60 levels before any pullback. The second major resistance level sits at $0.6037.

Failure to avoid a fall back through the $0.5045 pivot would bring the 38.2% FIB of $0.4618 and the first major support level at $0.4596 into play.

Barring an extended sell-off, however, Dogecoin should steer clear of the second major support level at $0.4053.

Looking at the Technical Indicators

First Major Support Level: $0.4596

Pivot Level: $0.5045

First Major Resistance Level: $0.5588

23.6% FIB Retracement Level: $0.5691

38.2% FIB Retracement Level: $0.4618

62% FIB Retracement Level: $0.2882

Thanks, Bob