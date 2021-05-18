LATEST

Dogecoin – Daily Tech Analysis – May 18th, 2021 – FX Empire

Dogecoin

Dogecoin fell by 5.14% on Monday. Reversing a 0.98% gain from Sunday, Dogecoin ended the day at $0.4874.

A mixed start to the day saw Dogecoin rise to an early morning intraday high $0.5164 before hitting reverse.

Falling short of the first major resistance level at $0.5588, Dogecoin slid to a mid-morning intraday low $0.4539.

The reversal saw Dogecoin fall through the 38.2% FIB of $0.4618 and the first major support level at $0.4596.

Finding late morning support, Dogecoin revisited $0.51 levels before a 2nd sell-off.

The 2nd sell-off saw Dogecoin fall to sub-$0.47 levels before a partial recovery to $0.48 levels.

In spite of the 2nd sell-off, Dogecoin avoided a fall back through the 38.2% FIB of $0.4618.

At the time of writing, Dogecoin was up by 0.37% to $0.4892. A mixed start to the day saw Dogecoin fall to an early morning low $0.4810 before rising to a high $0.4929.

Dogecoin left the major support and resistance levels untested early on.

For the day ahead

Dogecoin would need to avoid a fall back through the $0.4859 pivot to bring the first major resistance level at $0.5179 into play.

Support from the broader market would be needed, however, for Dogecoin to break back through to $0.50 levels.

Barring an extended crypto rally, the first major resistance level and Monday’s high $0.5164 would likely cap any upside.

In the event of another breakout, Dogecoin could test resistance at and the 23.6% FIB of $0.5691 before any pullback. The second major resistance level sits at $0.5484.

Failure to avoid a fall back through the $0.4859 pivot would bring the 38.2% FIB of $0.4618 and the first major support level at $0.4554 into play.

Barring an extended sell-off, however, Dogecoin should steer clear of the second major support level at $0.4234.

Looking at the Technical Indicators

First Major Support Level: $0.4554

Pivot Level: $0.4859

First Major Resistance Level: $0.5179

23.6% FIB Retracement Level: $0.5691

38.2% FIB Retracement Level: $0.4618

62% FIB Retracement Level: $0.2882

Please let us know what you think in the comments below.

Thanks, Bob

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

101
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
96
LATEST

Top graduating senior a tech whiz and gifted musician – UC Berkeley
71
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
56
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
49
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Telly Updates Telly Updates
45
ENTERTAINMENT

Mein Teri Hoon (Piyaji) – A Riansh Fanfiction (Part 6)
42
LATEST

New Report Shows Phone Cracking Tech is Being Used to Target Journalists in Botswana – Gizmodo
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
42
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
41
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
Avatar Avatar
41
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top