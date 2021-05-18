Dogecoin – Daily Tech Analysis – May 18th, 2021 – FX Empire

Falling short of the first major resistance level at $0.5588, Dogecoin slid to a mid-morning intraday low $0.4539.

The reversal saw Dogecoin fall through the 38.2% FIB of $0.4618 and the first major support level at $0.4596.

Finding late morning support, Dogecoin revisited $0.51 levels before a 2nd sell-off.

The 2nd sell-off saw Dogecoin fall to sub-$0.47 levels before a partial recovery to $0.48 levels.

In spite of the 2nd sell-off, Dogecoin avoided a fall back through the 38.2% FIB of $0.4618.

At the time of writing, Dogecoin was up by 0.37% to $0.4892. A mixed start to the day saw Dogecoin fall to an early morning low $0.4810 before rising to a high $0.4929.

Dogecoin left the major support and resistance levels untested early on.