Dogs gasp expensive in AFL loss to Richmond | Manning River Times

Tom Lynch has scored four goals in his most productive outing of the AFL season, helping Richmond to a 38-point victory over the badly misplaced Western Bulldogs. The Tigers’ lead took advantage of an undermanned Bulldog defense in a crucial 15.9 (99) to 7.19 (61) win at the MCG on Saturday night. The Dogs were without key pair Alex Keith (hamstrings) and Zayn Cordy (concussions) as Lynch planted himself with four election symbols in opposition to Ryan Gardner and off-season recruit Tim O’Brien. Fellows forward Jacques Rivolt scored two goals on his return from injury, which included a large barrel from outside 50 meters after a three-quarter-time siren. It put Tiger Army on their feet but the highlight of the night was a brilliant goal from Shai Bolton…