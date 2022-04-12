DOJ rule breaks down unattended firearms known as ‘ghost guns’

President Joe Biden on Monday unveiled the Justice Department’s plan to regulate unattended firearms known as ghost guns, as well as announcing his nominee to head the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Of.

The Justice Department’s final rule bans the business of making ghost guns, such as “Buy Build Shoot” kits that can be purchased online — without background checks — and easily assembled. Ghost guns are house guns that lack a serial number, making it difficult for law enforcement to trace the owner of the weapon if it is found at a crime scene.

“It’s basic common sense,” Biden said of the final rule.

DOJ Rule Clarifies that those kits qualify as firearms and that the manufacturers of those kits “must be licensed and contain …