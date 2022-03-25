Doja Cat changes Twitter name to ‘i quit’

Doja was supposed to perform as part of the Asuncionico festival in Paraguay earlier this week, which was canceled due to flooding. Some expressed disappointment on Twitter that the artist reportedly did not stop outside his hotel in Paraguay to take pictures or meet fans.

Doja tweeted, “Go ahead, I’ll let everyone go crazy.” “I’m not going to take pictures with anyone else again after this tour.”

In response to a fan, She wrote “I don’t give up anymore, I give up f***ing, I can’t wait for the f***ing to disappear and I don’t need you to believe me anymore. Everything’s dead To me, music is dead, and I’m forever a fool that I was made for It’s a nightmare Unfollow me.”

He later tweeted, “I am out. Take care all of you.”