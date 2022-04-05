Doja Cat Final Tour 2022: How to buy tickets, schedule, festival appearances

Doja Cato It’s quite 2022.

Before going on a summer tour with The Weeknd, she won her first Grammy, released the single “Freaky Deeky” with Tyga and appeared in Taco Bell’s Super Bowl commercial.

rapper and singer too announced she is retiring from music The Weekends Tour Dates, “For those who are watching me on the After Hours tour, I’m not bailing,” she said.

Doja will perform Philadelphia’s Lincoln Field 14 July and East Rutherford’s MetLife Stadium Before he hanged it on July 16.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch the Grammy winner live on her final tour.

Where can I buy Doja Cat tickets?

Tickets to watch the “Kiss Me More” singer are available on all major ticketing platforms.

check out stubhub, flaming seats, ticketmaster,