Doja Cat runs back from the bathroom as she almost misses her first Grammy, accepts award with SZA

Grammys 2022 was a bundle of surprises, not only for the fans but also for some winners as well. One such astonished face was of Doja Cat who won her first Grammy at the event. She and UPS earned the award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their superhit collab Kiss Me More. The singer was indeed caught off-guard as her win was announced.

While SZA walked up to the stage in crutches, a beautiful gown, and high heels, Lady Gaga helped her with her train. At first, Doja Cat was nowhere to be found though she hurried to the stage from the back as SZA quipped, via ET, “Girl, you went to the bathroom for like five minutes, are you serious?” Doja was shocked while she climbed up the stairs and blurted, “What?”, in confusion. Then added jokingly, “Listen, I have never taken such a fast…