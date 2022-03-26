Doja Cat says ‘i quit’ after tweet-spat with Paraguayan fans

After arguing with Paraguayan fans on social media, Doja Cat announced on Twitter on Thursday, “It’s not for me so I’m out. Take care you all.”

Doja made a stop in Asuncion, Paraguay on Tuesday, for a show on the first day of the two-day Asuncionico 2022 festival. She was set to perform with artists such as Foo Fighters, Machine Gun Kelly, and others.

However, the first day of the festival had to be canceled due to severe weather conditions including floods and thunderstorms.

Posted by Doja on Thursday Tweet About Brazil, who has a fan, @SofiZapattini, who. received reply from commented“Not a picture in Paraguay, not a single tweet, not a single Instagram story!!!! You made us empty!!”

Doja replied, “I’m sorry,” just to take…