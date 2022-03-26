Doja Cat says she’s quitting music

NewYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Doja Cat says she is ending her career in music.

The 26-year-old singer, whose real name is Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, said in a series of tweets that she no longer wants to make music. She went so far as to update the name of her Twitter account to say “I still quit.”

The singer’s tweet has left fans puzzled and confused. On Thursday, after Paraguay’s Asuncionico Festival, he began tweeting with a desire to step down was canceled Due to flood. This meant she could no longer perform in the country and prompted fans to share their unhappiness with the result.

Doja Cat did not comment directly on the cancellation, but did apologize to fans for his performance in Brazil, indicating that he did not think he did his best.

“I don’t think I’ve lost Brazil…