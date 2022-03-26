Doja Cat says she’s quitting music

Article

Doja Cato She says that she is finishing her career in music.

26 year old singer , whose real name is Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, in a series of tweets said that she no longer wants to make music. She went so far as to update the name of her Twitter account to say “I still quit.”

The singer’s tweet has left fans puzzled and confused. On Thursday, after Paraguay’s Asuncionico Festival, he began tweeting with a desire to step down was canceled Due to flood. This meant she could no longer perform in the country and prompted fans to share their unhappiness with the result.

,