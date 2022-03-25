Doja Cat Says She’s Quitting Music After Clash With Paraguayan Fans

Doja Cat claims she is throwing the towel on music following an online conflict with fans who criticized the singer for not stopping by to chat with fans outside her hotel in Paraguay, where she She was scheduled to perform at the two-day Asuncion festival on Tuesday and Wednesday. ,

“I don’t give a fuck anymore I fuckin quit I can’t wait for the fucking disappear and I don’t need to believe in you anymore,” Doja Cat tweeted Between longtime fans and demands for an apology for not garnering their support during his journey. “Everything is dead to me, music is dead, and I’m a fucking fool to think forever that I was made for this.”

She concluded: “It’s a fucking nightmare, unfollow me,” and changed her Twitter name to “I quit.”