Doja Cat says she’s quitting music: ‘This s**t ain’t for me so I’m out’

Doja Cat has announced that she is “leaving” music after Paraguay fans called her out for clearly not showing enough love for her country.

In a series of tweets on Thursday (March 24), the 26-year-old singer – who is currently touring South America – responded to fans who claimed she “overlooked” her time in Brazil.

In a tweet, Doja Kat, whose real name is Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, admitted that she didn’t give Brazil “a good enough show” on Thursday.

“I’m sorry for that, but thank you guys for coming out,” she wrote. “I love you and thank God we got another show tomorrow, I promise I’ll do better.”

However, soon after, the singer started responding to some now-deleted tweets that called her “public enemy number…”.