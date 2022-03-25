LATEST

Doja Cat says she’s quitting music: “Y’all take care”

Posted on
Doja Cato

Photo, Fraser Harrison ,Getty Images,

Last night, after getting into an online battle with Paraguayan fans, the rapper Doja Cato Tweeted that she is giving up music.

“It’s gone and I don’t fuck anymore i fuckin i leave can’t wait to fucking disappear and i Now you don’t need to believe me,” wrote Doja Twitter In response to some fans. “Everything is dead to me, music is dead, and I”‘Mom fucking fool forever to think I’ It’s a fucking nightmare it was made for Unfollow me.”

Shortly after, he sent out, “This crap isn’t for me so I’m out. Take care you all.” The artist also changed his Twitter name to “I Quit” and his bio to simply “lol”.

Online back-and-forth happened after Doja’s set in Paraguay…

Read Full News

