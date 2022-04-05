Doja Cat takes JBL speaker to Grammy Awards, announces new partnership

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Previously Doja Cat won a Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for planet hero“Kiss Me More” with SZA and one of the best moments of the evening, the star showed up on the ceremony’s red carpet with a one-of-a-kind accessory in hand: a custom JBL Bluetooth speaker. As it turns out, the crystal-covered gear was actually a sign about one of her next projects: She’s teaming up with the audio brand as its latest global ambassador.

RELATED: Doja Cat DGAF If You Read This*

“I look forward to working with JBL,” Doja Cat said in a statement on Monday. “From the beginning of the partnership they have made it clear …