Doja Cat Tells Fans ‘I F*ckin’ Quit’ Amid Frustrations Over Canceled Set

Doja Cato told fans on Thursday night that she “can’t wait for the fucking to disappear” amid frustrations with the industry, especially regarding the recently canceled conversation festival group.

in a series of TweetsThe planet hero The artist stated that she is “not taking pictures” with so-called fans again after her current tour ends. In response to other tweets, she also said that “everything is dead to me,” including the music. ,[A]nd i’m a fucking idiot forever, thinking i was made for this is a fucking nightmare, unfollow me,” she wrote. At the time of this writing, Doja’s Twitter Name changed to “I quit.”

While some of the fan-original tweets Doja responded to have since been deleted, TMZ and others have reported That the source of this frustration…