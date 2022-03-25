Doja Cat Tweets That She’s Done With Music Career

By Anita Tai,



46 minutes ago



Doja Cat claims she is giving up her career in music.

The singer made the sudden announcement on Thursday following a backlash from fans on social media.

While on tour in South America, she apologized for a show in Brazil where she felt she had performed poorly.

She tweeted: “I don’t think I gave Brazil a good show tonight and I’m sorry for that but thank you guys for coming out i f-king love you and thank god we got another tomorrow Got the show, I promise. Will do better.”