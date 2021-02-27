DOL vs HL Fantasy Prediction: Dolphin vs Highveld Lions Best Fantasy Picks Game for South Africa T20 Challenge Final

DOL vs HL fantasy prediction: Dolphins vs Highveld Lions – 28 February 2021 (Durban). The top-2 teams of the tournament will fight for the title.

The Dolphins will take on the Lions in the final match of the CSA T20 Challenge competition. The Premier T20 competition has finally reached its grand finale.

The Dolphins are unbeaten in the tournament so far, while the Lions have lost just one game. Both teams have been fantastic in the tournament, and this final game could be an interesting affair.

Pitch report – The batting average at this place is 145 runs in this competition.

Match Details:

Time: – 6:00 PM IST, live on FANSOD Stadium: – Kingsmead, Durban

Potential XI for both sides: –

The dolphin – Grant Ruelossen, Searle Irve, Ruan de Swardt, David Miller, Khaya Zondo, Mangaliso Moshale, Robbie Frylink, Prenelon Sabren, Keshav Maharaj, Oatniel Bartman, Kervin Mungroo.

Highveld lions – Ryan Rickelton, Reeja Hendrix, Temba Bavuma, Rasi van der Dusan, Vian Mulder, Dwine Pretorius, Sisanda Magala, Aaron Fangiso, Bororn Fortuin, Cagiso Rabada, Beuron Hendrick.

Squad must have 5 players

D Miller, K Maharaj, S Magala, R Hendricks, and R Frylink.

DOL vs HL team wicket-keeper

G. Ruelossen (Price 8.5) Will be our team’s wicket keeper. Both teams are not expected to make a big impact on the game, but Ruelossen has a better home record.

DOL vs HL Team Batsmen

R. van der Dussen (value 10), Reeja Hendrix (value 10), and T. Bavuma (value 9.5) The Lions will have our batsmen. Dusen has scored 164 runs at an average of 54.66 in the tournament, while Bavuma has scored 194 runs at an average of 48.50. Reeja has also scored 218 runs in the competition. All three are champion players.

D. Miller (Price 10) and S. Irway (Price 9) We will have bats from the Dolphins. Miller has scored 156 runs at an average of 78.00 in the tournament, while Irway has scored 116 runs at a strike-rate of 138.09. Both are batting well in this competition.

DOL vs HL Team all-rounders

Freelink (Price 8.5) Dolphin will be our all-rounder. Fryalink has taken eight wickets in the tournament with an economy of 6.73, while he has scored 54 runs with the bat.

DOL vs HL Team Bowlers

S. Magala (Price 9) and B. Fortuin (Price 8.5) The Lions will have our bowlers. Magla has taken 11 wickets in the tournament, while Fortuin has taken six wickets. These two are also bowling in a great economy.

K Maharaj (value 9) and O Barman (price 8) We will have bowlers from the Dolphins. Maharaj has taken seven wickets in the tournament, while Bartman has scored five points in only three matches. Both of them have bowled well.

Match Prediction: The Lions are the favorite to win this game.

Top names for captaincy role: –

Reza Hendrix and Robbie Freilink

Top names for the vice-captaincy role: –

Both the captain’s pick + Keshav Maharaj and Sisanda Magala

