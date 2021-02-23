DOL vs HL fantasy prediction: Dolphins vs Highveld Lions Best Fantasy Picks for South Africa T20 Challenge | sport

DOL vs HL fantasy prediction: Dolphins vs Highveld Lions – 24 February 2021 (Durban). Both teams are still unbeaten in the tournament.

The CSA will take on the Dolphins Lions in the league match of the T20 Challenge competition. The Premier T20 competition is finally underway in South Africa.

The Dolphins have some prominent all-rounders in their ranks, while the Lions have players such as Hendrick, Bavuma, Doosan and Rabada. Both teams have won all three of their games in the tournament so far, and the game is going to be a close one.

Pitch report – The batting average at this place is 144 runs in this competition.

Total Games Played: 10; Bats 1scheduled tribe Won: 4; Bats 2N d Won: 4

Match Details:

Time: – 6:00 PM IST, live on FANSOD Stadium: – Kingsmead, Durban

Potential XI for both sides: –

The dolphin – Keegan Petersen, Serrell Irve, Senuran Muthusamy, David Miller, Khaya Zondo, Mangaliso Moshale, Robbie Frylink, Prenelan Sabren, Keshav Maharaj, Oatnil Bartman, Kervin Mungroo.

Highveld lions – Ryan Rickelton, Reeja Hendrix, Temba Bavuma, Rasi van der Dusan, Delano Potgeater, Dwine Pretorius, Sisanda Magala, Aaron Fangiso, Bjorn Fortuin, Cagiso Rabada, Beuron Hendrick.

Squad must have 5 players

S Magala, K Rabada, K Maharaj, R van der Dussen, and R Hendricks.

DOL vs HL team wicket-keeper

R Rickelton (Price 8.5) Will be the wicketkeeper of our team. Rickelton scored 511 runs in the Momentum ODD Cup last season, while averaging 51.10. He is not in very good form, but he is an aggressive opener.

DOL vs HL Team Batsmen

D. Miller (Price 10) and S. Irway (Price 9) We will have bats from the Dolphins. Miller is the T20 scoring more than 7000 T20s, while his strike-rate has been 138.30. He played a brilliant innings in the last T20I against Pakistan. Arvey has scored 76 runs at an average of 25.33 in this tournament, while his strike-rate is 131.03.

R van der Dussen (Price 10), Reeja Hendrix (Price 9.5), and T Bavuma (Price 9) The Lions will have our batsmen. Dusen & Bavuma scored 106 runs each in the tournament, while Reeja scored 97 runs. All three are international level players.

DOL vs HL Team all-rounders

Freelink (Price 8.5) We will have an all-rounder from the Dolphins. Fryalink has taken four wickets in the tournament with an economy of 6.90, while he has scored 41 runs with the bat.

DOL vs HL Team Bowlers

K Maharaj (Price 9) We will have bowlers from the Dolphins. Maharaj took 16 wickets in just seven matches in the last Momentum Cup, while he scored 107 runs at an average of 53.50. He has taken six wickets in three matches in this competition.

K Rabada (value 9.5), S Magala (price 8.5), and B Hendrix (price 8.5) The Lions will have our bowlers. Rabada took 30 wickets in IPL 2020, while he took five wickets in this tournament. Magla has taken ten wickets in this competition, while Hendrick has scored five points. All three are wicket takers.

Match Prediction: The Lions are the favorite to win this game.

Top names for captaincy role: –

Robbie Freilink and Reeja Hendrix

Top names for the vice-captaincy role: –

Both Captain Pick + Kagiso Rabada and Sisanda Magala

