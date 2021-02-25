DOL vs TIT Fantasy Prediction: Dolphins vs Titans Best Fantasy Picks for South Africa T20 Challenge | sport

DOL vs TIT Fantasy Prediction: Dolphins vs Titans – 26 February 2021 (Durban). This is a DO or DIE game for the Titans.

The Dolphins will take on the Titans in the league match of the CSA T20 Challenge competition. The Premier T20 competition is finally underway in South Africa.

The Titans have won two of their four matches in the tournament, while the Dolphins have won all four of their matches. The game is Do or Die One for the Titans, while the Dolphins are already in the playoffs.

Pitch report – The batting average at this place in this competition is 146 runs.

Note: – The figures mentioned are before Super Smash.

Match Details:

Time: – 6:00 PM IST, live on FANSOD Stadium: – Kingsmead, Durban

Potential XI for both sides: –

The dolphin – Keegan Petersen, Searle Irve, Ruan de Shardt, David Miller, Khaya Zondo, Mangaliso Moshale, Robbie Frylink, Prennellen Sabren, Keshav Maharaj, Ottneil Bartman, Kerwin Mungroo.

Titans – Henry Davids, Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Cibonello Makhania, Heinrich Klassen, Chris Morris, Simon Hammer, Okuhel Selle, Lizad Williams, Lungi Ngidi, Tabrez Shamsi.

Squad must have 5 players

D. Miller, C. Morris, R. Freilink, L. Nagidi, and K. Maharaj.

DOL vs TIT team wicket-keeper

H Classen (Price 9.5) Will be our team’s wicket keeper. Klassen has scored 85 runs at an average of 28.33 in the tournament, while his strike-rate has been 121.42.

DOL vs TIT Team Batsmen

D’Algar (Price 9.5) The Titans will have our batsmen. Elgar has scored 94 runs at an average of 23.50 in the tournament. He is not in good form, but he is a great batsman.

D. Miller (Price 10) and K. Peterson (Price 8.5) We will have bats from the Dolphins. Miller has scored 107 runs at an average of 53.50 in the tournament, while Peterson has scored 93 runs at an average of 93.00. Both are batting well in this competition.

DOL vs TIT Team all-rounders

C. Morris (Price 10) and L. Williams (Price 8.5) We will have an all-rounder from the Titans. Morris has taken five wickets in the tournament with an economy of 4.67, while he has scored 31 runs with the bat. Williams has taken seven wickets in the tournament, while his economy has been 7.05. Both of these are in fine form.

Freelink (Price 8.5) Dolphin will be our all-rounder. Freilink has taken six wickets in the tournament with an economy of 6.80, while he has scored 41 runs with the bat.

DOL vs TIT Team Bowlers

L Ngidi (Price 9) and T Shamsi (Price 9) The Titans will have our bowlers. Nagidi has taken seven wickets in the tournament, while Shamsi has taken five wickets. Both of them are genuine wicket-taking bowlers.

K Maharaj (value 9) and O Barman (price 8) We will have bowlers from the Dolphins. Maharaj has taken seven wickets in the tournament, while Bartman has taken four wickets in just two matches. Both of them have set fire to the tournament.

Match Prediction: The Lions are the favorite to win this game.

Top names for captaincy role: –

Chris Morris and Robbie Freilink

Top names for the vice-captaincy role: –

Both Captain Pick + Keshav Maharaj and Lungi Engidi

