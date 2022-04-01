Dollar today: How much is trading in banks this Friday, April 1

The official retail dollar is $110 for purchase and $116 for sale on the screen of Banco Nacional (BNA). In these values it remains unchanged from the previous Wednesday.
Meanwhile, it’s up for purchase at $109.92 and $116.44 FOR SALE In the average of financial institutions surveyed by the Central Bank (BCRA), as of yesterday’s closing session.
As such, the “solidarity” dollar trades at over $192 on average, roughly $8 under the blue dollar, which was $197 for purchase at the end of yesterday’s session and $200 for sale,
