Dolphins Mock Draft 2021: Finding more talent for Tua | TMT

The calls for of the NFL Draft — or slightly, the Houston Texans — have been form to the Miami Dolphins in recent times. Miami had three first-round picks within the 2020 NFL Draft. They’ve two first-round picks this yr, they usually had two first-rounders in 2022 earlier than they traded again as much as No. 6. In addition they have a trove of Day 2 picks over the following two years as nicely. With a constructing roster and a franchise quarterback in place, the Dolphins must capitalize on their extra capital and take themselves excessive. And with this Dolphins 7-Spherical 2021 NFL Mock Draft, they’ll put themselves in a great spot.

Get the TMT 2021 NFL Draft Information!

The free TMT 2021 NFL Draft Information contains scouting experiences from Tony Pauline, an enormous board with over 850 gamers, workforce suits, sleepers, and extra. Click on right here to obtain at no cost!

Miami Dolphins Submit-Free Company 7-Spherical 2021 NFL Mock Draft

Spherical 1, Choose 6: Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama

Spherical 1, Choose 18: Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State

Spherical 2, Choose 36: Javonte Williams, RB, North Carolina

Spherical 2, Choose 50: Quinn Meinerz, C, Wisconsin-Whitewater

Spherical 3, Choose 81: Jordan Smith, EDGE, UAB

Spherical 5, Choose 156: Austin Watkins, WR, UAB

Spherical 7, Choose 231: Alaric Jackson, OT, Iowa

Spherical 7, Choose 258: Jason Pinnock, CB, Pittsburgh

Dolphins 2021 NFL Mock Draft | Choose-by-pick evaluation

Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama

Now that the Dolphins have signed veteran sort out D.J. Fluker, we will feasibly decrease the percentages of Penei Sewell being their decide at No. 6. Fluker offers Miami some flexibility with younger tackles Austin Jackson and Robert Hunt. Whereas they may nonetheless stand so as to add extra offensive line assist later, at No. 6, it looks as if the dialog now revolves round selecting the most effective offensive playmaker.

Kyle Pitts is my finest general participant of those being thought-about, and Ja’Marr Chase and DeVonta Smith additionally deserve consideration. Nevertheless, I’ve maintained for months that the most effective mixture of expertise and wish for Miami is Alabama extensive receiver Jaylen Waddle.

It’s actually easy. The Dolphins want separation and run-after-catch skill at extensive receiver greater than they want one other alpha with a specialization in contested conditions.

That’s to not say that Chase is only a contested-catch receiver, however his talent set is extra redundant with DeVante Parker and Preston Williams. Waddle, in the meantime, enhances them, opens the sector up for them, and on the identical time, gives Tua with a security blanket and a dynamic deep menace multi functional.

Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State

That is an fascinating dialogue to have. Najee Harris was gone, so Micah Parsons was simply the highest expertise on the board on this Dolphins 7-Spherical 2021 NFL Mock Draft. He has the elite athleticism, density, and play tempo to translate very nicely in Miami’s protection as an edge-linebacker hybrid, doubtlessly filling the Kyle Van Noy position that Brian Flores appears to worth.

Expertise apart, nevertheless, there will likely be questions surrounding Parsons’ maturity. Reviews of hazing and inflammatory interactions with different gamers at Penn State have muddied his inventory. Dolphins followers could also be particularly apprehensive towards banking on a participant with character considerations after the Isaiah Wilson experiment ended so swiftly. Moreover, for Flores, who values character extremely, Parsons won’t move the take a look at.

However, character evaluations, a minimum of right here on the skin, are sometimes considerably speculative. And the actual fact of the matter is that when a lot of the analysis topics are between 21-24 years outdated, there’ll typically be room for maturation. The Dolphins have sufficient early capital the place they’ll take the chance on a tenacious 6-foot-3, 246-pound linebacker that runs a 4.36.

Javonte Williams, RB, North Carolina

After fielding two beginning working backs who every weighed underneath 200 kilos final season, Miami wants a workhorse again to assist shoulder among the load for Tua. I thought of ready to select a working again afterward. Nevertheless, the depth of this class isn’t nice. Travis Etienne was already gone. And at No. 36, Javonte Williams stood out because the final glorious match left on the board on this Dolphins 7-Spherical 2021 NFL Mock Draft.

Williams would give Miami the bruising again they lack, however he additionally brings far more to the desk. At round 5-foot-10, 212 kilos, Williams has the density and low heart of gravity to bounce off tackles. Moreover, with a 36-inch vertical and a 123-inch broad bounce, he’s exceptionally explosive. He additionally has good elusiveness for his dimension. Williams solely has 4.57 pace, however when you possibly can navigate congestion like he can, you don’t must hit the open area on each play.

Moreover, Williams additionally gives some utility as a receiver out of the backfield, as if his traits as a pure runner weren’t already attractive. General, Williams offers Miami the whole again they search. In a scheme that ought to make the most of a whole lot of downhill energy alignments, Williams tasks extraordinarily nicely.

Quinn Meinerz, C, Wisconsin-Whitewater

This decide coming proper after Williams feels a bit unfair. A number of months in the past, this might have been too excessive for Quinn Meinerz. Nevertheless, because the draft course of has unfolded, so too has the reality relating to the Wisconsin-Whitewater product. Meinerz shocked onlookers on the Senior Bowl with a dominant efficiency in opposition to Energy 5 competitors. Moreover, at his professional day, he put up a equally spectacular exhibiting.

Meinerz earned a Relative Athletic Rating of 9.98, utilizing a 4.99 40-yard sprint, a 32-inch vertical, a 111-inch broad bounce, and 33 bench reps to succeed in that mark, all at 6-foot-3 and 320 kilos. Meinerz is robust, bodily, and low to the bottom. He has the traits and the cussed, unwavering toughness to anchor the Dolphins’ line early, if not instantly, on Day 1.

Even right here in mid-April, this may increasingly appear a bit excessive for Meinerz. However, the Wisconsin-Whitewater product has been steadily trending upward this offseason. Now, there’s a powerful likelihood he’s a top-50 decide. With Miami selecting at 50, it looks as if a wholesome flooring has been established.

Jordan Smith, EDGE, UAB

Even after selecting Parsons, the Dolphins might nonetheless use some extra pass-rush assistance on the sting throughout from Emmanuel Ogbah. In mid-Spherical 3, the choices are beginning to dwindle. However one intriguing match who stays on the board is UAB edge rusher Jordan Smith.

Smith is a large bodily specimen. He’s 6-foot-6, 264 kilos, with 33.5-inch arms and a wingspan of just about seven toes. He’s additionally an excellent athlete on prime of his measurable traits. He didn’t take a look at fairly in addition to anticipated however nonetheless earned a 33-inch vertical and a 117-inch broad bounce — each strong numbers for a participant his dimension.

What really stands out with Smith, nevertheless, is his fluidity and size. He has good flexibility for his dimension. Moreover, his size permits him to determine separation in opposition to offensive linemen as a move rusher. Smith flashed quite a bit on the Senior Bowl, and his versatility tasks nicely into the Dolphins’ scheme, offered they’ll unearth everything of his athletic upside.

Austin Watkins, WR, UAB

For functions of consistency throughout mock drafts, I’m not making trades right here. Consequently, this might be a great spot for the Dolphins to commerce again and purchase just a few extra Day 3 picks. In Spherical 5, the worth throughout the board takes a noticeable step down. Having stated that, one participant price a fourth-round decide on my board was nonetheless out there. That participant is UAB extensive receiver Austin Watkins.

Watkins admittedly didn’t take a look at nicely. He logged a 4.56 40-yard sprint, a 31.5-inch vertical, and a 116-inch broad bounce. Nevertheless, he measured in nicely, with a close to 6-foot-2, 209-pound body and a formidable 18 bench reps. These numbers match up with what Watkins exhibits on tape. He’s not an elite athlete. However, he nonetheless has first rate pace and explosiveness. Moreover, in contested conditions, his play power and aggressive toughness typically give him an edge.

Now that the Dolphins have their dynamic game-breaker in Waddle, they’ll double-up with one other boundary receiver. At any charge, whereas contested catches are one in every of Watkins’ specialties, he’s a whole receiver past that. He’s extra fluid and slippery than his numbers point out. He’s additionally an distinctive route runner. Sammy Watkins’ cousin might be a steal in a Dolphins receiving corps that’s nonetheless settling out.

Alaric Jackson, OT, Iowa

Backup offensive sort out isn’t typically thought of as one thing that may assist the Dolphins take care of the Buffalo Payments. Nonetheless, should you take a look at Buffalo’s roster, one factor they’ve, past their accumulation of expertise at talent positions and their quarterback safety, is super depth on the road. The Payments are well-equipped up entrance if accidents do happen. For crucial place group, Miami ought to make use of that very same type of preparation.

The Dolphins did signal Fluker not too long ago, and as talked about earlier, Jackson and Hunt are nonetheless growing. Whereas this can be true, including an skilled lineman with sort out/guard versatility looks as if a wise transfer for Miami late. Right here in the beginning of Spherical 7, on this Dolphins 2021 NFL Mock Draft, Iowa’s Alaric Jackson makes a whole lot of sense.

Hailing from Iowa, a identified offensive line manufacturing unit, Jackson was a four-year starter for the Hawkeyes. He performed left sort out, however along with his giant 6-foot-5.5, 321-pound body, he tasks nicely inside to protect. With a transfer inside, a few of his lateral limitations and points with flexibility could be mitigated. In the end, Jackson offers Miami extra depth, one thing they’ll’t have sufficient of proper now.

Jason Pinnock, CB, Pittsburgh

The Dolphins signed slot cornerback Justin Coleman to associate with Byron Jones, Xavien Howard, and 2020 first-round decide Noah Igbinoghene. Thus, cornerback isn’t on the prime of their checklist of wants. Nonetheless, with Igbinoghene nonetheless a bit behind in his improvement, Miami can be clever so as to add some upside at cornerback within the 2021 NFL Draft. On this 7-Spherical 2021 NFL Mock Draft, the Dolphins get an underrated developmental choice.

Jason Pinnock doesn’t have a whole lot of buzz. However, the Pittsburgh cornerback has the fourth-highest Relative Athletic Rating at his place in an uber-athletic cornerback class. Pinnock registered a RAS of 9.77 at his professional day, with a 4.49 40-yard sprint, a 39.5-inch vertical, a 128-inch broad bounce, and 15 bench reps at virtually 6-foot-1, 204 kilos.

Along with his explosiveness and dimension, Pinnock tasks nicely right into a Dolphins protection scheme that used extra zone alignments than anticipated final yr. He’s tremendous springy on tape, and with 6 interceptions and 19 deflections over the course of his four-year profession, he little question has the ball expertise to construct upon.

Need extra 2021 NFL Draft prospect information?

Dive into TMT’s Free NFL Mock Draft Simulator and take a look at your personal drafting acumen. Proceed to go to Professional Soccer Community for NFL information and in-depth evaluation. Additionally, you should definitely comply with us on Twitter (@PFN365) to remain within the loop on all issues school soccer and the NFL Draft panorama.