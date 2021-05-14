Dome Session, Elimination & Second Ideal Match







After securing an astonishing victory in the previously held Golden opportunity task, Nikhil-Avantika and Jay-Aditi’s pair has flipped the entire dynamics. Yes, MTV Splitsvilla X3/ Season 13 has witnessed huge changes in the game past week and a glimpse of the same will be seen in the upcoming episode of the dating reality show. Now, both the viewers and the contestants are excited to witness the forthcoming Dome session which will see drastic changes in the power of the existing participants. As Kevin Almasifar and Kat Kristian became the first ideal match, their team enjoyed the advantages throughout the weeks.

Well, the next dome session that will be held this Saturday will advantage the Team Boombaam. The team will celebrate their team’s members victory and will also cherish the powers and immunities they will get from the hosts. The said dome session will begin with the teams clashing against each other. Ranvijay Singha and Sunny Leone will arrange the session and one connection might get evicted or dumped.

Splitsvilla X3 Latest Episode

Though Jay, Aditi, Nikhil, and Avantika have earned the triumph in the “Painter Panchis” task, they will chill while the other contestants who are unsafe will anticipate the session. The unsafe contestants for the dome session include Nikita, Samarthya, Vyomesh and Arushi. One of them will exit the game show. However, it would be interesting to see if only one single participant leaves the show or two participants will face the dumping.

Bhoomika or Vyomesh, who are you with in this war?#MTVSplitsvillaX3 co-powered by @philipsindia, @ManforceIndia @DenverForMen and Onn Polos & Tees tomorrow at 7 PM. Catch the action 24 hours before TV on @VootSelect pic.twitter.com/oVBYTmxFM4 – MTV Splitsvilla (@MTVSplitsvilla) May 14, 2021

Other than that, some contestants secured a position in Silver Villa after reportedly losing in the task. It is definitely disappointing for the trio Vyomesh, Arushi, and Avantika to shift from Golden Villa to Silver Villa as they couldn’t win the previous task. This shifting will also come up with a huge disadvantage that will be revealed in the upcoming episode only. Whereas, Jay and Aditi will get a special power where they can save a total of four Splitsvillains from getting dumped. Let’s see who gets saved and who gets dumped this time. Amidst the entire dumping session to the contestants going to the silver villa, some arguments will also be seen tonight.

Yes, Vymesh Koul and Bhoomika Vasisth will get into yet another argument. As per sources, the Bhoomika gave a love bite to Nikhil instead of Vyomesh which hurt the latter. In the dome session, When Nikita Bhamidpati asks Vymoseh if his connection is okay with Bhoomika, the latter said “No”. Besides, about the next ideal match or second ideal match, Jay and Aditi have high chances of becoming that. Catch MTV Splitsvilla X3 or Season 13 on Saturday at 7 PM and follow our site for more information.