Domenicali hopes spectators can attend Monza

Whether or not spectators can attend Italy’s different grand prix in 2021 relies on progress with vaccinations.

That’s the information from F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali, who truly grew up not removed from the Imola circuit – scene of this weekend’s newest F1 ‘ghost race’.

Carlos Sainz says it is a disgrace that his first race as a Ferrari driver in Italy is not going to be watched on by the Tifosi.

“I’ve at all times imagined myself racing as a Ferrari driver in Italy however with out the followers it isn’t the identical,” he mentioned.

F1 CEO Domenicali admits seeing the empty grandstands at Imola is “an incredible disgrace”.

“I’m satisfied that many individuals would have come to this grand prix,” he informed La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“The pandemic has disadvantaged us of a lot – even of the fervour to share with the individuals within the stands.”

When requested if spectators could also be current within the Monza stands later this yr, the Italian added: “I hope so nevertheless it relies on the tempo of the vaccinations.

“There are already nations which are shifting to open sporting occasions to the general public, so we hope to have them in September – if not completely then not less than partially.”

In the meantime, Domenicali performed down hopes that Mugello may make a return to the calendar this yr with one other shock look.

“I’ve to let you know the reality – there have been no discussions with Mugello,” he mentioned. “Final yr was a really particular occasion when the planets aligned for the a thousandth grand prix of Ferrari.”