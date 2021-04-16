LATEST

Domenicali hopes spectators can attend Monza

Avatar
By
Posted on
Domenicali hopes spectators can attend Monza

Whether or not spectators can attend Italy’s different grand prix in 2021 relies on progress with vaccinations.

Whether or not spectators can attend Italy’s different grand prix in 2021 relies on progress with vaccinations.

That’s the information from F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali, who truly grew up not removed from the Imola circuit – scene of this weekend’s newest F1 ‘ghost race’.

Carlos Sainz says it is a disgrace that his first race as a Ferrari driver in Italy is not going to be watched on by the Tifosi.

“I’ve at all times imagined myself racing as a Ferrari driver in Italy however with out the followers it isn’t the identical,” he mentioned.

F1 CEO Domenicali admits seeing the empty grandstands at Imola is “an incredible disgrace”.

“I’m satisfied that many individuals would have come to this grand prix,” he informed La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“The pandemic has disadvantaged us of a lot – even of the fervour to share with the individuals within the stands.”

When requested if spectators could also be current within the Monza stands later this yr, the Italian added: “I hope so nevertheless it relies on the tempo of the vaccinations.

“There are already nations which are shifting to open sporting occasions to the general public, so we hope to have them in September – if not completely then not less than partially.”

In the meantime, Domenicali performed down hopes that Mugello may make a return to the calendar this yr with one other shock look.

“I’ve to let you know the reality – there have been no discussions with Mugello,” he mentioned. “Final yr was a really particular occasion when the planets aligned for the a thousandth grand prix of Ferrari.”

ID:443345:1false2false3false:QQ:: from db desktop :LenBod:collect2216:

Related Items:

Most Popular

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
19
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
19
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
15
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
14
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
14
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
14
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match
DA Image DA Image
13
ENTERTAINMENT

This city was most liked by Brad Pitt in India, said- people come here to die…
DA Image DA Image
13
LATEST

IPL 2021 KKR vs MI: This is why Rohit Sharma is paying extra attention to fitness after IPL 2020
DA Image DA Image
13
LATEST

Even after scoring a century, captain Sanju Samson could not get Rajasthan Royals win against Punjab Kings, know what said after the match
DA Image DA Image
13
ENTERTAINMENT

Dharmendra is removing the sadness from Corona in a home-grown style, the video surfaced

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top