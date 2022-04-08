Dominant Matildas delayed to snatch 2-1 win over New Zealand in Townsville

Goals from Emilie van Egmond and Sam Kerr lifted Matildas in extra time for a 2–1 friendly win over trans-Tasman rivals New Zealand in Townsville.

Despite dominating the competition, Matilda were heading for their first loss to the Friday Night Football Ferns since 1994, going 1–0 at the end of 90 minutes of regulation.

Van Egmond drove home to equalize at the end of Eli Carpenter’s cross before Kerr gave Matildas a dramatic win over a loose ball from a corner kick to the edge of the six-yard box.

In the first of their two-match series, a wonderful strike by Anna Green in the 32nd minute was the difference until the last few minutes as the visitors made the most of their only real opportunity of play.

And it came completely against running…