Dominant Middlesex register 10-wicket rout over Surrey

The hosts received the conflict of the London rivals by 10 wickets.

Middlesex blew London rivals Surrey away at Lord’s, turning a finely poised third day right into a quickfire 10-wicket rout within the LV= Insurance coverage County Championship. Surrey had been hoping to set a tricky chase once they resumed on 105 for 3, however misplaced all seven wickets for simply 25 runs as the house seamers ran riot. Ethan Bamber received the ball rolling when he dismissed England’s Rory Burns with the primary ball of the day, and he mixed with Tim Murtagh and Toby Roland-Jones (4 for 29) to strangle the Brown Caps. Middlesex wanted simply 17 to win and took solely 15 deliveries over the chase.

MIDDLESEX WIN BY 10 WICKETS! 🙌A improbable drive by Holden via additional cowl for 4 takes us to victory!#OneMiddlesex — Middlesex Cricket (@Middlesex_CCC) April 24, 2021

Somerset additionally wrapped up victory over Leicestershire, with Craig Overton and Jack Leach starring with the ball at Grace Street.

The pair shared six wickets on the day, Overton ending with an exemplary return of 5 for 25 together with 10 maidens and Leach taking three for 43 because the Foxes collapsed to 199 all out.

That left a chase of 115 and Somerset romped over the road for the lack of only one wicket, with the highly-rated Tom Lammonby cracking 70 not out in 80 balls.

Dom Bess, who left Somerset to flee Leach’s shadow and lead Yorkshire’s spin assault, loved his finest day but for the White Rose as he took on the duty of teeing up an thrilling end towards Sussex.

Defending a goal of 235, Bess claimed 5 for 33 at Hove as the house facet had been lowered to 136 for six. With 99 wanted on day 4, the off-spinner has extra nonetheless to do. Gary Ballance had earlier reached 74 in his comeback match earlier than changing into one in every of 20-year-old Jack Carson’s 5 victims.

There was a long-awaited century for Nottinghamshire’s Haseeb Hameed at New Street, with the one-time England opener elevating his bat for the primary time since April 2019.

He made 111 of his crew’s 276 all out towards Worcestershire and added one other 37no when the Pears made their opponents comply with on. He and Ben Slater noticed off 35 overs earlier than the shut and must clear one other 73 from the deficit earlier than making the hosts bat once more.

Reigning champions Essex will head into day 4 at Warwickshire with a lead of 224 and one wicket in hand after necessary half-centuries from Dan Lawrence and Simon Harmer. The latter top-scored with an unbeaten 62 in a complete of 213 for 9 and his off-spin is more likely to play a number one position within the denouement at Edgbaston.

Durham declined to implement the follow-on after the prolific Chris Rushworth claimed six for 58 in Derbyshire‘s 267 all out, however nonetheless maintain the whip hand at Chester-le-Avenue.

Having opted to bat once more they stretched their result in 383 earlier than declaring on 175 for 2, with David Bedingham including an unbeaten 53 to his first-innings 257. Derbyshire had been 10 with out loss after 5 overs however face a battle to save lots of a draw.

Lancashire made Kent comply with on after dismissing them for 169 in response to 525, however had been unable to power their place as Daniel Bell-Drummond’s unbeaten 108 led a fightback at Canterbury.

Kent will resume 147 in arrears on 209 for one, with England’s Zak Crawley becoming a member of Bell-Drummond on the crease following Jordan Cox’s dismissal for 80.

Gloucestershire had been additionally despatched straight again in by Hampshire on the Ageas Bowl having didn’t keep away from the follow-on by a single run. Half-centuries for kind pair James Bracey (65) and Ryan Higgins (73) weren’t sufficient as Mohammad Abbas led the assault with 4 wickets.

Gloucestershire had been 136 behind at stumps, having safely negotiated six overs of their second innings.

Glamorgan established a wholesome lead of 248 towards Northamptonshire, with half-centuries for Nick Selman and Billy Root central to their second-innings 205 for 4.