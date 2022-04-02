Dominic Taddev: New York mob hitman, set to be released next year, escapes federal custody

According to Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) spokesman Scott Taylor, 64-year-old Taddeo was transferred from a medium-security prison in Florida’s Sumter County to a half-house in Orlando in February. According to court documents, he was supposed to stay there until his release in February 2023.

Taylor said that on March 28, Taddeo failed to return from an “authorized appointment” and was placed in an escape condition.

The United States Marshals Service has been notified, the BOP said. CNN has contacted the agency.

CNN has also contacted Taddev’s lawyer for comment.