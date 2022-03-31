Dominic van Malder shows off his unique running style in the Container Cup: roar and growl

Every Thursday, the seven stages of the De Container Cup are not reserved for the top athletes, but for the famous Flemish people. Comedian Kamal Kharmach and TV presenter Dominic Van Malder will face the two legends tonight.

“I knew beforehand that walking would be a problem,” Dominic Van Malder told our newspaper today. “Suppose we have some embarrassing numbers, but maybe there’s a surprise here and there. At least that way we can’t go completely watering.” (Read more)

You can already watch a preview of tonight’s episode (8 p.m. on Play4) above. Dominic van Malder roars and grumbles on the treadmill of the De Container Cup, much to the delight of Wesley and Pedro.