Dominic Wilkins Net Worth: “Human Highlight TMT” Released in Millions

Dominic Wilkins was the highlight in the 1980s. He made such spectacular plays that he was nicknamed the “Human Highlight TMT”. Whenever he touched the ball, the fan was on the edge of his seat. It is no wonder that he is considered as one Best dunker of all time.







Early life and college

Jacques Dominique Wilkins was born in Paris, France on January 12, 1960, while his father was stationed there as a member of the US Air Force. His family closed the pits in Dallas and Baltimore before settling in Washington, North Carolina, where he attended Washington High School. At Washington High, Wilkins led the basketball team to back-to-back state championships in 1978 and 1979, winning the MVP in the process. He earned a spot in the McDonald’s All-American Game and signed on University of Georgia.

After three seasons in Athens, he entered the 1982 NBA Draft and was selected third overall by the Utah Jazz. Wilkins had no interest in playing in Utah, though there was more Traded to the atlanta hawks.

NBA Career Highlights

-New-time NBA All-Star -All-NBA first team -Sound-time All-NBA Second Team -Two-Time All-NBA Third Team —NBA All-Rookie First Team -NBA Scoring Champion (1986) -Two-Time NBA Slam Dunk Champion -No. 21 retired by Atlanta Hawks.

European career highlights

-Erolliag Champion (1996) -Earolig Final Four MVP (1996) -Greek All-Star Game MVP (1996) -Greek Cup Winner (1996) -Greek Cup Final Top Scorer (1996) -Greek Cup Final MVP (1996)

Georgia Highlights

—Second-Team All-American – NABC, UPI (1982) -Third-Time All-American – AP (1982) -SEC Men’s Basketball Player of the Year (1981)

The professional basketball player won a gold medal at the 1994 FIBA ​​Tech Championships as a member of the United States national team. He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2006 and the Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame in 2016.

NBA and Overseas earnings

According to hoopshype.comThe star NBA player earned $ 16,482,500 ($ 29,755,159 adjusted for inflation) during his career with the Hawks, Los Angeles Clippers, Boston Celtics, San Antonio Spurs and Orland Magic.

In 1995, Wilkins signed a two-year, $ 7 million contract Panathinaikos Of the Greek League. He was successful in Greece, winning the Eurolig and the Greek Cup in 1996.

The high-flying dunker had another foreign stent for the 1997–98 season with the Italian League’s TeamSystem Bologna.

Wilkins NBA Slam Dunk Competitions

The Hawks forward is arguably most famous for his slam dunk competitions, winning two out of five. His first title came in 1985 when he defeated Michael Jordan in an epic performance in Indianapolis.

The following year, he failed to hold a dunking crown against a 5-foot-7 teammate Spud web. He defeated Kenny Smith of the Sacramento Kings in 1990 to earn the title in one final appearance.

Dominic Wilkins Net Worth

Wilkins had four daughters First wife, nicole berry: Danielle, Chloe, Alessandra and Aisha Wilkins. He married his second wife Robin Campbell Wilkins in 2005 and has a son named Jacob Dominic.

According to Celebrity net worth, Dominic Wilkins has total assets estimated at $ 14 million. Wilkins has had an active career Post-Hawks Retirement. Since 2004, he has served as the vice president of basketball for the National Basketball Association team.

You can regularly call Wilkins Hawks Games as a color analyst on FSN South. He describes the highlights he once populated and is involved in various ventures in and around the game.

This post was originally published on March 27, 2020.