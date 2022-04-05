Don French made a profit of over £4 million when he sold his Fowey home to a British business millionaire. Land Registry documents show Dibli Star’s wicker performed impressively £4.3 million on his home, which was his primary residence, after he bought it in 2006.

The 63-year-old moved into a Grade-II listed building with her then-husband Sir Lenny Henry and their daughter, Billy. She stayed in the house after their divorce, with second husband Mark Bignell – whom she married in 2013 – later joined by. That was until last year when a friend of the actress revealed that she had decided to sell after “fifteen happy years of living there.”

It sold it last year to Welsh professor and scientist Sir Christopher Evans for £6.6 million. He paid £2.3…